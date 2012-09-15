8 Things The iPhone 5 Still Can't Do

Instead of building NFC into the iPhone, Apple would rather have you use its Passbook system, which lets lets users store tickets, gift cards, boarding passes, and the like.

It can handle some (but definitely not all) of the tasks that you might use NFC for. For example, you can't use Passbook to wirelessly send money to a friend via PayPal.

NFC also lets you beam content between devices just by tapping them together. Samsung's Galaxy S III takes advantage of this feature.