iPhone 5 Might Not Launch Until Later This Year... Or 2012?

Photo: AP

Apple’s iPhone 5 might not launch until later this year… or possibly not until next year.Well-sourced Jim Dalrymple writes at The Loop today that Apple won’t be showing off any new iPhone, iPad, or Mac hardware at its WWDC conference this June.



This would be unusual — Apple has unveiled a new iPhone at WWDC the last 3 years in a row — but not impossible to believe.

As plugged-in analyst Michael Gartenberg says in Dalrymple’s post, everything’s a pattern until it isn’t anymore.

And it seems to go along with what FBR Capital Markets said in February — that supply chain checks suggested Apple wasn’t getting ready for a July launch, and that a September launch could be more likely.

Another report (via 9 to 5 Mac) suggests that we might not see a new iPhone until 2012. We find that harder to believe, but anything’s possible.

Can Apple wait this long between major phone updates, while the top-of-the-line Android phones seem to get an upgrade every few weeks?

Unless there’s a major production problem, it seems Apple wouldn’t make a move like this if it didn’t think it could handle it.

We’ll see how well the iPhone 4 is still selling in a few weeks when Apple reports March quarter earnings.

