iPhone 5 Might Have NFC Chip After All

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 5 may have near field communication (NFC) capabilities after all.



“Just met with an entrepreneur who says the iPhone 5 *will* have NFC…according to his friend, who works at Apple,” Forbes tech reporter Elizabeth Woyke just tweeted, adding, “Huh.” (She has since written a post about it, too, here.)

NFC could be useful for mobile payments and commerce — an industry many think Apple will get into, because it has more than 200 million iTunes accounts with credit cards — or mobile media sharing.

Earlier this week, The Independent reported that Apple had decided not to include NFC tech in this year’s new iPhone, because Apple was supposedly concerned by the lack of a clear standard across the industry. That is plausible, and wouldn’t surprise us.

But neither would an iPhone 5 with NFC — some Google Android phones already have it.

