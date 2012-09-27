The iPhone 5 May Launch In China Sooner Than Expected

Customers at Apple’s flagship store in New York buying the iPhone 5 on launch day.

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

The iPhone 5 may launch in China earlier than expected, most likely in October, Shanghai Daily’s Zhu Shenshen reports.For previous models of the iPhone, it typically took Apple at least one month to receive its consumer electronics certification from China. For the iPhone 5, however, it only took five days from when Apple started selling the phone in the US, Hong Kong and Singapore.



There is quite a lot of potential for Apple to succeed in China as Chinese carriers try to shift its large 2G subscriber base to 3G. And if China Mobile, one of the largest carriers in China, ends up selling the iPhone 5, Apple would be able to tap into its network of 700 million subscribers and ramp up its end-of-the-year sales.

China is Apple’s second largest market in terms of revenue. In Q2, Apple hit $5.7 billion in revenue, which is about 20% of its global income.

