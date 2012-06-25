Apple May Include Mobile Payments In The iPhone 5

Photo: Apple

The next iPhone may include a near field communications (NFC) chip that will let you make mobile payments with your phone, according to a 9to5 Mac report.It’s been rumoured for years that Apple would include NFC in the iPhone. This time, 9to5 Mac found references to the feature hidden in code for a prototype iPhone.



NFC would likely work well with the new Passbook app Apple announced for iOS 6, the company’s next mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads. PassBook lets you store your gift cards, concert tickets, aeroplane passes, and other third-party services in one app. It wouldn’t be a stretch for Apple to include credit cards for the next iPhone.

With NFC, users can tap their phone against a special pad to make payments. Google Wallet already uses this technology, but it’s limited to just a few Android phones like the Galaxy Nexus on Sprint.

