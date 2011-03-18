iPhone 5 May Have Mobile Payments After All

Photo: Wallet from Flickr

The iPhone 5 may include NFC technology, which lets people use their phones to pay for stuff wirelessly after all, Forbes reports, citing a secondhand source. Apparently people in the NFC space still expect Apple to come out with NFC on the iPhone 5.NFC is a technology that lets you use your phone as your wallet and pay for things wirelessly from your phone at the check-out counter.



The latests reports said Apple wouldn’t include NFC because there’s no settled standard for the technology yet; meanwhile arch-rival Google is about to test NFC for Android. Skipping NFC on iPhone 5 would leave Google with a huge window to come out with something great that exists only on Android.

