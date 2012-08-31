The iPhone 5 May Be Even More Powerful Than The iPad

Photo: 9to5Mac

Apple’s next iPhone may be the first product to use the company’s rumoured A6 processor, a quad-core chip that will enable noticeably faster performance. 9to5Mac has a leaked image of what is allegedly the next iPhone’s logic board. You can see the A6 processor there.



But fair warning: 9to5Mac says the “A6” imprint on the chip was revealed after some heavy tweaking in Photoshop, so there’s a good chance it’s not legit.

There’s also a chance Apple will go with the A5X chip in the new iPhone. That’s the same chip the company uses in the iPad.

Now check out everything else you need to know about the iPhone 5 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.