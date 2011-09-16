UH OH: Apple's Reportedly Having Problems Making The Newly Designed iPhone 5

Photo: AppleInsider

Some new details on the iPhone 5, and they’re not good for Apple, from Seth Weintraub at 9 to 5 Mac:It appears that the tear-drop shaped iPhone 5 with larger screen and thinner, rounder body is seeing continued design and production delays, at least on one assembly line (Apple has multiple production sources – Pegatron, Foxconn, etc). We therefore think that iPhone 5 will be delayed slightly at the very least and may see shortages all the way into 2012.



Weintraub’s sources tell him the newly designed iPhone 5 is a “sight to behold.” They say it’s very light, but more sturdy feeling than rival smartphones on the market.

He also hears the iPhone 5 camera will be as good as point and shoot cameras, which will be a part of Apple’s marketing for the phone.

That’s not all, though. Weintraub says an iPhone 4 look alike phone is being manufactured in large quantities right now for Apple. These phones will be “priced aggressively” and they will be “everywhere.”

The phone will be offered as a pre-paid option so Apple can attack a different market.

He is still pegging October 7th as the release date for the two phones.

