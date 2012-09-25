MIRACLE: The iPhone 5 Is Great For Making Phone Calls

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

One of the long-running complaints about the iPhone is that it’s terrible for making phone calls.With the iPhone 5 Apple has managed to fix this problem.



I got the iPhone 5 on Verizon and the call quality was unbelievably great. I called my parents from my apartment last night using the iPhone 5. The call clarity was better than the Time Warner Cable land line I have in my apartment.

I’ve been on an AT&T iPhone since 2008. I’ve dealt with dropped calls and terrible reception for the last four years. Thankfully, that’s all over.

In case you’re wondering if it’s Verizon’s network that makes the iPhone 5 better for calls, I asked a friend with an iPhone 5 on AT&T about his call quality. He says the calls are clearer, but it’s not a night and day difference like what I noticed.

So, it looks like if you value making phone calls with your iPhone, the Verizon iPhone 5 is the way to go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.