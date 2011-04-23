iPhone 5 Could Be Getting A Big Design Change After All

A mock up, not an actual photo.

Photo: This is my next …

Despite persistent chatter that says the iPhone 5 will look just like the iPhone 4, Joshua Topolsky is reporting iPhone 5 will get a radical overhaul in the design department.Topolsky had previously reported the iPhone 5 would be redone. He has some new details on how the look will change. He created the mocked up image, which is included on the right here.



As you can see, the phone is supposed to be tapered, it will have a minimal bezel, and the home button will be bigger, and could accommodate additional swiping gestures.

Topolsky hedges his report, saying, “this info isn’t fact,” and “The versions of devices our sources are seeing could be design prototypes and not production-ready phones.”

(We’d also think it’s possible his sources are seeing early versions of what could end up being iPhone 6.)

Regardless, he asserts, “there are strong indications that Apple will surprise a public that’s expecting a bump more along the lines of the 3G to 3GS.”

