Everyone Is Freaked Out By How Light The iPhone 5 Is

Photo: AP

Seriously…

“The minute you pick the iPhone 5 up you notice it’s much lighter—20% lighter, in fact. It’s so much lighter that you wonder if it’s a demonstration mock-up, not the real thing.”

“What I really noticed is how light it is. I still feel weirded out by it. The iPhone 5’s 3.95-ounce weight is the lightest an iPhone’s ever been.”

“I almost want to compare it to one of those fake electronics place holders they put on floor display units at furniture stores — but that’s obviously not right.”

“…it’s the lightness, not the bigger display or the thinness, that nearly everybody praises when first getting a chance to hold the iPhone 5 in their own hands.”

“It’s also lighter, just under four ounces; it disappears completely in your pocket.”

“Of course with thinner comes lighter, and the iPhone 5 is that too. I guarantee you’ll be surprised the first time you pick it up.”

“The result is a phone that’s compact and feather-weight, yet, thanks to the materials used in its aluminium-and-glass body, conveys a sense of solidity and feels great in the hand.”

Watch the video below to learn more about the iPhone 5 reviews:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.