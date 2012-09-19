Everyone Is Freaked Out By How Light The iPhone 5 Is

Photo: AP
Seriously…
- “The minute you pick the iPhone 5 up you notice it’s much lighter—20% lighter, in fact. It’s so much lighter that you wonder if it’s a demonstration mock-up, not the real thing.”
- “What I really noticed is how light it is. I still feel weirded out by it. The iPhone 5’s 3.95-ounce weight is the lightest an iPhone’s ever been.”
- “I almost want to compare it to one of those fake electronics place holders they put on floor display units at furniture stores — but that’s obviously not right.”
- “…it’s the lightness, not the bigger display or the thinness, that nearly everybody praises when first getting a chance to hold the iPhone 5 in their own hands.”
- “It’s also lighter, just under four ounces; it disappears completely in your pocket.”
- “Of course with thinner comes lighter, and the iPhone 5 is that too. I guarantee you’ll be surprised the first time you pick it up.”
- “The result is a phone that’s compact and feather-weight, yet, thanks to the materials used in its aluminium-and-glass body, conveys a sense of solidity and feels great in the hand.”
Watch the video below to learn more about the iPhone 5 reviews:
