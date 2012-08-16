This Video Shows That The iPhone 5 Is Going To Be Really, Really Thin

The next iPhone is widely expected to be thinner than the iPhone 4S.



So it makes sense that other parts like the SIM card tray, volume, and power buttons will need to slim down too.

Here’s a quick video we found on MacRumors that shows a few of those leaked parts compared to their counterparts in the iPhone 4S. It looks like the next iPhone will be very thin indeed.

