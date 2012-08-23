Wow, The iPhone 5 Is Going To Be Tiny Compared To Samsung's Galaxy S III

Yet another video of leaked iPhone 5 parts is being passed around today.



This one comes SmartPhone Medic, a company that repairs smartphones. They take a look at the new iPhone’s larger display and other internal parts. (We first spotted this video on MacRumors.)

But what really struck us was how the new iPhone looks compared to Samsung’s flagship phone, the Galaxy S III. Even with a larger screen, the iPhone 5 looks tiny in comparison.

Don’t Miss: Everything you need to know about the iPhone 5 >

Jump to the 1:10 mark in the video below to see for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.