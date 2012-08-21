Here Are The Most Important iPhone 5 Spy Shots That Show Big Changes Are Coming

How is it that we already know so much about Apple’s next iPhone even though it hasn’t been announced?



Besides the controlled news leaks coming straight from Apple PR, there seem to be a lot of holes in Apple’s supply chain overseas.

Over the last few months we’ve seen dozens of leaks that all seem to confirm the same thing about Apple’s new iPhone: larger screen, thinner body, and a brand new design.

We rounded up the most important iPhone hardware leaks for you right here and explain what each one means.

