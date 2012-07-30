Now There's A Video Of That Leaked iPhone 5 Model

There’s been a ton of iPhone 5 leaks over the last few days.



The consenus seems to be the new iPhone will look like this. Of course, as we learned last year, Apple could always surprise us.

The Japanese blog Makotakara, which has been pretty good with Apple rumours, obtained an alleged iPhone 5 casing and posted the following video. Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.