Here's Everything You Need To Know For iPhone 5 Launch Day

It’s iPhone 5 launch day!



Some of you have already received your iPhone in the mail or are eagerly anticipating it arriving on your doorstep. Others are standing in line, or stood in line already. We are just as excited as you are to play with our new iPhone 5.

We want to make sure that you have a comprehensive guide of everything iPhone 5. Over the past week we have been following the latest Apple news to help you stay in the know.

Here are what the critics had to say about iPhone 5:

MOSSBERG: The iPhone 5 Is The Best Smartphone On The Market

POGUE: The iPhone 5 ‘Is Beautiful’ And ‘Startlingly’ Thin, But I Have One Complaint

Everyone Is Freaked Out By How Light The iPhone 5 Is

Apple Says It’s ‘Blown Away’ By Response To The iPhone 5

The iPhone 5 Reviews Are The Most Positive We’ve Ever Seen For A Smartphone

You’ve been warned, Apple’s Maps aren’t that great:

Hilarious Examples Of How Awful Apple’s New Maps App Is

Here’s How To Instantly Get Google Maps Back On Your iPhone

Report: Google Is Waiting For Apple To Approve A New Google Maps App For iPhone

11 Apps That Fix The Public Transportation Problem In Apple Maps

Your old cords wont work:

Here’s Why Apple Went With That Tiny New Connector Instead Of USB

People Are Legitimately Furious At Apple Over The iPhone 5’s New Connector

The Cheapest Solution To Apple’s Obnoxious iPhone 5 Connector Problem

Apple’s Pain-In-The-Rear New iPhone Connector Is Hitting These Startups Hard

Here are some articles that will help make your new iPhone experience better:

Here’s What You Need To Know About iOS 6, Apple’s New Operating System For iPhones And iPads

Check Out These 10 Hidden Features In Apple’s New Mobile Operating System

These Are The First 10 Apps That Work With Apple’s Digital iPhone Wallet, Passbook

Let us know what you think of Apple’s newest phone in the comments!

