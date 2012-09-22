PCMAG: The iPhone 5 Is 'The Fastest Smartphone We've Ever Tested'

The first thing that really jumps out at you with the iPhone 5 isn’t the taller screen, or even the thinner design, it’s the mind-blowing speed of the phone.



PCMag is confirming that the mind-blowing speed is real. It did a bunch of tests with the iPhone 5 comparing to all the top smartphones on the market. It says the iPhone 5 is, “the fastest smartphone we’ve ever tested.”

Head over to PCMag for a comprehensive breakdown of how it arrived at its conclusion.

In short, iPhone 5 web-browsing is quicker as is its graphics processing. Here’s a table of benchmarks from PCMag, high scores are better.

Photo: PCMag.com

