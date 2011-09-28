iPhone 5 Event Invites Are Out! Announcement Will Be October 4

The invites to Apple’s iPhone 5 event are out. It’ll be October 4.



Check out the invite image below.

Earlier today, we heard a rumour that the launch would be on October 14. That makes sense, seeing as it’s 10 days after the announcement.

Let’s break down the invite!

Going from top left and clockwise we have: The date of the announcement, the time, the number “1” (does that mean only one new model?), and the address for Apple’s HQ at 1 Infinite Loop.

