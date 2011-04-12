iPhone 5 Could Be Unveiled At Apple's Fall Music Event

Click on the image for a full infographic guide to iPhone 5 rumours

Photo: nowhereelse (Steve Hemmerstoffer)

Apple could reveal the iPhone 5 this fall at the event it traditionally uses for music and iPod releases, John Paczkowski at All Things D reports.Paczkowski says it’s mostly “speculation” at this point, but since the iPod is not exactly the most thrilling product in Apple’s lineup any more it makes sense for Apple to switch things up.



Yesterday we heard Apple wouldn’t start production of the iPhone 5 until September. So revealing it at a September event wouldn’t be a shocker.

