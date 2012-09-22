The iPhone 5 Is Only Hours Old And It's Already Been Torn Apart

Photo: iFixit
I love the people at iFixit. Every time there’s a big Apple launch, they send someone to Australia to wait in line for the next iThing to make sure they’re one of the first in the world to get one.
And then they rip it apart.
It’s the same story with the iPhone 5. iFixit already has its iPhone 5 teardown posted, and it gives us a glimpse at what makes the hottest gadget of the year tick.
Here’s a quick look at some of the most important components of the iPhone 5.
The logic board shows Apple's new A6 processor. Apple claims it's twice as fast as the processor in the iPhone 4S.
See that Qualcomm chip on the left? That's the LTE chip that provides insanely fast data speeds on the iPhone 5.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.