Is This The New Home Button For The iPhone 5?

Dylan Love
iphone 5 parts

Photo: iDownload Blog

This is supposedly a picture of the iPhone 5’s home button mechanism, uncovered by the iDownload Blog.It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise — Apple parts leak from suppliers all the time before the actual device is released.

This time it’s being sold by a company called ChinaBetter for $6.68.

Because this is only the home button mechanism and not the home button itself, we can’t see any hints of the rumoured touch-based design, and we can’t tell if it’s larger than the button on an iPhone 4.

Here’s a cut and paste from the product description:

  • High quality and original home button flex cable for iPhone 5, not including home button
  • It is used to replace your broken, damaged, cracked or unusable home button flex cable
  • If the home button for your iPhone 5 is working only intermittently or not at all, this repair part will solve the problem
  • Each item has been tested and in good condition before shipping
  • This is not an easy job for someone who has no technical skills with Disassembling or Assembling mobile phones/mobile phones, so only purchase this item if you know how to install it
  • Highly recommend professional installation. We will not be held responsible for any damages to your mobile phone/mobile phone that you may cause during the changing of replacement parts

This is hardly the first iPhone 5 component to leak, though.

