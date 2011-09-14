Is This The New Home Button For The iPhone 5?

Photo: iDownload Blog
This is supposedly a picture of the iPhone 5’s home button mechanism, uncovered by the iDownload Blog.It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise — Apple parts leak from suppliers all the time before the actual device is released.
This time it’s being sold by a company called ChinaBetter for $6.68.
Because this is only the home button mechanism and not the home button itself, we can’t see any hints of the rumoured touch-based design, and we can’t tell if it’s larger than the button on an iPhone 4.
Here’s a cut and paste from the product description:
- High quality and original home button flex cable for iPhone 5, not including home button
- It is used to replace your broken, damaged, cracked or unusable home button flex cable
- If the home button for your iPhone 5 is working only intermittently or not at all, this repair part will solve the problem
- Each item has been tested and in good condition before shipping
- This is not an easy job for someone who has no technical skills with Disassembling or Assembling mobile phones/mobile phones, so only purchase this item if you know how to install it
- Highly recommend professional installation. We will not be held responsible for any damages to your mobile phone/mobile phone that you may cause during the changing of replacement parts
This is hardly the first iPhone 5 component to leak, though.
