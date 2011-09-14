Is This The New Home Button For The iPhone 5?

Photo: iDownload Blog

This is supposedly a picture of the iPhone 5’s home button mechanism, uncovered by the iDownload Blog.It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise — Apple parts leak from suppliers all the time before the actual device is released.



This time it’s being sold by a company called ChinaBetter for $6.68.

Because this is only the home button mechanism and not the home button itself, we can’t see any hints of the rumoured touch-based design, and we can’t tell if it’s larger than the button on an iPhone 4.

Here’s a cut and paste from the product description:

High quality and original home button flex cable for iPhone 5, not including home button

It is used to replace your broken, damaged, cracked or unusable home button flex cable

If the home button for your iPhone 5 is working only intermittently or not at all, this repair part will solve the problem

Each item has been tested and in good condition before shipping

This is not an easy job for someone who has no technical skills with Disassembling or Assembling mobile phones/mobile phones, so only purchase this item if you know how to install it

Highly recommend professional installation. We will not be held responsible for any damages to your mobile phone/mobile phone that you may cause during the changing of replacement parts

This is hardly the first iPhone 5 component to leak, though.

