Of Course The iPhone 5 Is Going To Be A Smash Hit! Here's Why

How big is the hype for Apple’s next iPhone?



Big. Really big.

I just finished up a Google+ hangout Arnold Kim of MacRumors, and Salvador Rodriguez and Michelle Maltais of the LA Times where we discussed the latest rumours about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 5.

Want to find out what us tech experts think about Apple’s new iPhone? Check out our discussion below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.