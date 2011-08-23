The iPhone 5 Will Be A Global Phone That Works With Both GSM And CDMA

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

The iPhone 5 will have both GSM and CDMA capabilities, which means it will work on both AT&T and Verizon in the US, and on most any phone network globally, Robin Wauters at TechCrunch reports. An anonymous developer of a popular app showed him logs that showed a few users logging in from the app with an iPhone that supports both chips, presumably Apple employees testing the new device.



This makes a lot of sense: it took a lot of time for Apple to build a special CDMA iPhone for Verizon, and more generally it’s good for consumers to have a phone that works on all networks.

And it has to be quite the engineering feat to fit both chips in an already very miniature device like the iPhone.

Previously: Apple Might Switch To ARM →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.