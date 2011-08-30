Now We Have A Spy Shot Of What May Be The iPhone 5's Front Cover

MacPost is on a roll with all these spy shots of next month’s Apple products.



Below is a shot of what it says is the front cover to the iPhone 5. (Or iPhone 4s, depending on who you ask.)

At the rate all these parts are leaking, it’s getting more and more difficult to tell what Apple will announce in September.

For now, the consensus appears to be a redesigned iPhone 5, and a budget iPhone 4s.

But we have yet to see any spy shots of a fully redesigned iPhone 5, so it’s still possible it will just be an iPhone 4 with speedier guts inside.

Here’s the photo: