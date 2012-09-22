Video: Here's Your First Detailed Look At The iPhone 5

Apple started selling its iPhone 5 this morning. Fans lined up at Apple stores and cell phone carriers all over the world.
The new iPhone 5 is thinner, lighter, and faster.
We were lucky to score one. Here’s a quick video demo of the phone, its physical features and new apps.
Produced by Daniel Goodman
