Video: Here's Your First Detailed Look At The iPhone 5

Kevin Smith

Apple started selling its iPhone 5 this morning. Fans lined up at Apple stores and cell phone carriers all over the world.

The new iPhone 5 is thinner, lighter, and faster.

We were lucky to score one. Here’s a quick video demo of the phone, its physical features and new apps. 


Produced by Daniel Goodman

