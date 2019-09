Steve Hemmerstoffer from nowhereelse.fr has compiled all the rumours about the features of the upcoming iPhone 5 in a sleek infographic. The likelihood that these speculated upgrades would actually appear on the new iPhone are shown below in percentages.



Photo: nowhereelse (Steve Hemmerstoffer)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.