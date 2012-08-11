This Is Supposedly The Smaller iPhone 5 Dock Connector

That’s right. Another alleged part from Apple’s next-generation iPhone has leaked.



This one comes from NowhereElse.fr, which has scored a handful of leaked Apple parts over the last few days. The part seems to be from the new iPhone’s rumoured smaller dock connector. This piece shows the connector is only 8 pins wide, versus the 30 pins on the current iPhone and other iOS devices.

TWhat does that mean? It means it’s going to be really annoying to use the next iPhone with your current iPhone/iPod/iPad accessories. You’ll likely have to buy some sort of adaptor.

Here’s the photo:

Photo: NowhereElse.fr

