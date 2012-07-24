Apple Will Have An adaptor For The iPhone 5's Smaller Dock Connector

Apple has plans to release an adaptor for the iPhone 5 that will let you connect the phone to old accessories that require the same 30-pin Apple has been using in iDevices since the original iPod.



The report comes from Rene Ritchie of iMore, who originally reported in February that Apple was considering shrinking the dock connector in the iPhone 5.

Ritchie has a good track record with Apple rumours, so we believe his report.

Want more iPhone 5 rumours? Here’s everthing we know about the iPhone 5 so far >

