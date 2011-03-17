New iPhone 5 Case Mockups Suggest Apple Won't Change Design

Photo: Hardmac

New promotional photos of iPhone 5 cases suggest Apple will not be overhauling the design of its next phone.Hardmac (via MacRumors) posted a promo image of a case that is supposed to be for an iPhone 5. Its general contours follow the iPhone 4.



rumours around Apple’s hardware design are difficult to trust, but Asian suppliers making cases first tipped the new design of the iPad 2. For that reason alone, it’s worth paying attention to these designs.

Don’t Miss: 10 Huge Questions About iPhone 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.