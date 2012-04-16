Here's How Apple Could Give The New iPhone A Bigger Screen While Keeping The Actual Phone The Same Size

The latest meme on the next iPhone is that the screen will be bigger, but the “footprint” of the phone will remain the same.



How is this possible? On his Tumblr, Will Hains made some mock ups of how Apple could do it. As you can see, the bezel at the top and bottom gets smaller. Thus, the screen gets bigger and the device stays the same size.

This all started when a commenter on The Verge postulated that Apple could maintain it retina display, and not change the size of the phone by basically adding an inch to the top of the screen.

Here’s an idea of what it would look like from Hains. For more, head over to his site >

Photo: Will Hains

Via ParisLemon

