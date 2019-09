We just came across this neat concept animation of what the next iPhone could look like. It takes into account all the recent iPhone rumours, including the larger 4-inch screen.



And don’t miss our iPhone 5 rumour roundup.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.