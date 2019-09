Photo: Antoine Brieux

French designer Antoine Brieux has put together some pictures of a very appealing iPhone 5 concept.The images come to us via Steve Hemmerstoffer of Nowhere Else.



They match up nicely with all the recently leaked designs for the next iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.