iPhone 5 Cases Pop Up At AT&T Stores Sporting Revamped Design, Mute Switch On Other Side

New iPhone 5 cases are beginning to show up in AT&T retail stores, MacRumors reports.



The cases make it look like the iPhone 5 will be thinner, have a tapered design, and be larger.

The mute switch has also been moved to the other side of the device.

This news comes just days after new iPhones and iPod Touches showed up in Apple inventory, we’re starting to see more hard facts that Apple’s new iPhones are in fact coming out at some point.

