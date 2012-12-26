The Best Cases For Your New iPhone

Photo: Shapeways
If you were lucky to score a new iPhone this holiday season you’ll want to make sure its protected, especially if you’re accident prone.We’ve been seeing a lot of Apple’s latest device out in the wild recently.
The problem is, many of them are uncovered.
Lack of protection leaves your precious new phone susceptible to nicks, scratches, water, and worst of all, drops.
Most older cases won’t fit the taller iPhone 5. So we put together this list of cases that provide both style and protection.
This unique 3D printed case offers protection but also leave space on the back, so that all of the phone's antennas are free to broadcast.
The Ready Case is the Swiss Army knife of cases, with a USB storage drive, knife, kickstand, headphone clip, and much more.
Makr has crafted a beautiful, handsewn, oxblood leather pouch. The holder fits the iPhone 5 and older models too.
This 3D printed case sports a cool design and even has a money clip on the back for lose bills. Just make sure that you don't lose your phone because then your money's gone too.
The Switcheasy Tone case offers protection and style, the case also comes in a bunch of different colours. The Wirecutter called the Tone the best iPhone 5 case out right now.
The Otterbox Defender Case offers three layers of protection so you can use your phone in the most demanding conditions.
The Pixel Skin HD case surrounds the back and sides of your iPhone 5. It is very durable and offers excellent protection from drops.
The Incase Snap Case provides your iPhone with protection without adding bulk. Best of all, if you choose the clear colour you can still show off the iPhone's beautiful design.
The Speck Candyshell offers protection and style. It comes in a ton of wacky colours to really make your iPhone stand out. Besides the colours, the candy shell is soft on the inside and hard on the outside making sure your iPhone remains in perfect condition.
Cygnett's Icon Bronx Case is designed by world famous street artist, Mural Kings. The bright colours and designs will give your iPhone some life.
The Lifeproof case makes your iPhone 5 waterproof, dirt-proof, and shock-proof, without bulk: It only adds 1.5 millimeters to the phone's profile. Although the Lifeproof case for iPhone 5 isn't available just yet, you can sign up to be notified as soon as it ships.
Until mobile-payment apps let you drop your wallet forever, consider the SmartFlex card case. The card case holds up to three cards plus cash while providing your phone with hard-shell protection.
For those who enjoy working out with their iPhone, the Belkin Ease-Fit Plus Armband is a perfect solution. We like this design because it surrounds the entire phone and stops sweat from getting to your device.
Cravatier Otis James has collaborated with Griffin to create special-edition iPhone slip cases. They look great and also have a pouch for headphones or a credit card. Unfortunately the iPhone 5 version is sold out but if you got an iPhone 4 or 4S for the holidays this would be a great case.
Zagg's Invisible Shield can be used by itself or with a case. The invisible shield ensures your device stays free of nicks and scratches.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.