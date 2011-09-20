The Most Revealing Leaked iPhone 5 Cases We've Seen So Far

Photo: macitynet.it
Whether it was an intentional leak or not, last week’s Case-Mate-Gate got a lot of people (us included) excited about the potentially new iPhone 5 redesign.But it wasn’t the first case leak this year. We’ve seen everything from wide cases hinting at an edge-to-edge screen to one with spaces for a dual LED camera flash on the back.
It’s not an unusual trend. Accessory makers do their best to get as much information as possible about the next iDevice so they can start selling on day one.
It can be a dangerous game. This year, three Foxconn employees were arrested for leaking iPad 2 designs.
Still, the leaks keep coming. We decided to post the most revealing ones here.
This is the big one. Case-Mate's leaked renders show what the iPhone will look like from behind. Looks like we're going back to the metallic backing
This case leaked earlier this month. It points to a super-thin design. (Can a phone even get that thin?)
When 9to5 Mac dug up this case, the images spread across the web like wildfire. Here it is compared to a standard iPhone 4 case
9to5 Mac found this shot of an iPhone 5 case the same week. You can see that the screen could be a lot bigger compared to the iPhone 4
This is one of the most exciting leaks so far. The Italian blog Macitynet.it took a bunch of shots of this super-thin iPhone 5 case. Here's what the case looks like when the iPhone 4 is on top. Notice the room for a wider screen.
After alleged iPhone 5 dimensions leaked, MacRumors decided to buy a case to compare it to the iPhone 4
