The Most Revealing Leaked iPhone 5 Cases We've Seen So Far

Photo: macitynet.it

Whether it was an intentional leak or not, last week’s Case-Mate-Gate got a lot of people (us included) excited about the potentially new iPhone 5 redesign.But it wasn’t the first case leak this year. We’ve seen everything from wide cases hinting at an edge-to-edge screen to one with spaces for a dual LED camera flash on the back.



It’s not an unusual trend. Accessory makers do their best to get as much information as possible about the next iDevice so they can start selling on day one.

It can be a dangerous game. This year, three Foxconn employees were arrested for leaking iPad 2 designs.

Still, the leaks keep coming. We decided to post the most revealing ones here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.