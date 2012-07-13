Here Are Some Leaked Photos Of What Could Be The iPhone 5

Photo: Kit Guru

A few images of what is supposedly an iPhone 5 have leaked to the site Kit Guru.Kit Guru claims that the photos were captured in Asia and are the real deal, but as Cult Of Mac points out, it’s likely a mockup made by a third-party case manufacturer.



Case manufacturers do their best to guess what new smartphones will look like so they can have cases ready for sale when the device launches. We saw this happen last year when everyone thought the iPhone 4S would have a brand new design. They were wrong.

But this design, which leaked a few months ago, seems to be the one everyone thinks will launch this fall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.