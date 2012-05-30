A New Leaked iPhone Case Suggests The New iPhone Will Be Two-Toned

Photo: 9to5Mac

iPhone repair experts iFixYouri got a new part in stock, and it looks to be the front and back casing for the new iPhone.The guys at iFixYouri gave exclusive access to the pieces to 9 to 5 Mac.



The dock connector at the bottom is much smaller than previous models.

The supplier indicates that the back plate of the phone is made of an aluminium alloy. Not Liquidmetal, as was popular speculation.

The supplier also revealed to iFixYouri that there would be more colours available than just black or white, saying that there would be at least two other colours available as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.