Here's A Leaked iPhone 5 Case -- And It Hints At A Complete Redesign

Photo: 9to5Mac

More details are coming out about the iPhone 5, still expected in September.9to5Mac have gotten their hands on what seems to be a genuine iPhone 5 case, and it accommodates a phone with an edge-to-edge screen, a larger home button, and a curved back like an iPod Touch.



9to5Mac can also confirm that Asian case manufacturers are shipping the case designs to sellers around the world.

With lots of money already being spent, it seems that the green case pictured to the right is what we can expect for the iPhone 5.

Want to know more about the iPhone 5? Click here for all the juicy rumours we know about so far >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.