Survey: 50% Of iPhone 5 Buyers In New York Upgrading From iPhone 4S

In a survey of iPhone 5 buyers in New York this morning, Topeka Capital found 50% of them were upgrading to Apple’s latest phone from the iPhone 4S.Assuming the same trend resonates worldwide, that’s really good news for Apple. Most carriers don’t let you upgrade your smartphone at the fully-subsidized price until at least a year after you buy a phone. That means iPhone 4S owners are willing to pay more than $200 for the iPhone 5.



But it’s also important to note that people waiting in line at Apple Stores this morning aren’t your typical smartphone customers. They’re more likely to be Apple fans who want the latest and greatest thing, no matter what it costs them.

Topeka Capital’s survey also found 11% of people were upgrading from the iPhone 4, 3% from the iPhone 3GS, and 36% were first-time iPhone owners.

