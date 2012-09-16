These iPhone 5 Blueprints Show The Remarkable Precision With Which The Device Is Built

Click for ginormous.

Photo: Apple

Now that we’re on the fifth or sixth generation of smartphone, it’s easy to forget what an astonishing miracle of miniaturization, craftsmanship, and engineering these devices are.



This is especially true when you consider that Apple, et al., crank out tens of millions of them each year.

Apple has published a set of external blueprints for the iPhone 5 to help developers build cases. The blueprints provide a reminder of level of precision involved.

The measurements in these blueprints are in millimeters. The decimal places take the measurements down to tens of microns (hundredths of a millimetre).

