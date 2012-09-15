Apple Just Posted Detailed Blueprints Of The iPhone 5 Online

Photo: Apple

Apple has posted blueprints of the iPhone 5 to its site, reports Electronista.Apple routinely does this for members of its developer program so that accessory makers can accurately develop their products and ensure they’ll be compatible.



This time, however, the blueprints are available to anyone right here.

We can’t help but be reminded about Tim Cook’s promise to “double down” on secrecy, and think that this stands in stark contrast to it.

Here’s a detailed look at the blueprints, image-by-image >

