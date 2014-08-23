Apple Will Replace A Limited Number Of IPhone 5 Batteries -- Find Out If Yours Is Eligible

Apple will offer free battery replacement on a select number of iPhone 5 handsets.

You can find out if your iPhone is eligible for a new battery here.

“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 5 devices may suddenly experience shorter battery life or need to be charged more frequently,” Apple said on its website. “The affected iPhone 5 devices were sold between September 2012 and January 2013 and fall within a limited serial number range.”

Before you take your phone into an Apple store, Apple wants you to back up all of your data, turn off Find My iPhone, and erase your data and settings (Settings > General > Reset > Erase all Content and Settings).

If you’re eligible for a new battery, by all means, go for it, but bear in mind that the iPhone 6 could be announced Sept. 9.

If you purchased an iPhone 5 around the time it was released, you’ll probably be eligible for an upgrade soon.

If you’re upgrading for any other reason, don’t. Now is the worst time to upgrade your iPhone.

(Via MacRumors)

