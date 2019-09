The iPhone 5 is undoubtedly the best smartphone you can buy right now. There are, however, some things we don’t like about it.



The battery life, for instance, is absolutely atrocious. Watch below to find out why the battery is reason enough to not buy an iPhone 5:

Produced by William Wei

