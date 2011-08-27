Is This The iPhone 5's Back Cover? If So, It's Going To Look A Lot Like The iPhone 4

Photo: MacPost

Here’s a leaked image of an alleged iPhone 5 part. It’s supposed to be the phone’s back cover.MacPost got the image, along with a few other iPhone 5 part leaks. It says the photo is authentic based on the part numbers.



If you want to get technical, the back cover is labelled “N94,” which 9to5 Mac says is an iPhone 5 part number.

If this is a legit iPhone 5 part, then it looks like the new phone won’t look much different than the current iPhone 4.

Click here to see more leaked iPhone 5 parts on MacPost >

ALSO: Here Are All The iPhone 5 rumours You Can Handle >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.