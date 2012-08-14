This Is The Phony iPhone 5 rumour That Had A Lot Of People Fooled Last Week

This is the image that started the hoax.

Photo: Reddit

As we’re only a month away from Apple’s next iPhone announcement, rumours about what the new device will look like and be able to do are spreading like crazy.Last week, a Swedish design company called Day4 decided to feed the frenzy with a fake iPhone 5 rumour. The company designed a mockup of an “asymmetric screw,” took a photo of the image embedded in an email, and uploaded it to Reddit with the caption, “A friend took a photo a while ago at that fruit company, they are obviously even creating their own screws.”



Within a few hours the Apple blogs picked it up, most without looking into the original source of the photo. (For the record, we decided to ignore the rumour since it looked really sketchy.)

Today, Day4 came clean and admitted it was all a hoax. Good one.

Now check out the most legitimate iPhone 5 rumours we know about >

