Apps That Work With The iPhone 5's Taller Screen

Apple’s iPhone 5 has a taller screen.



Many developers have been scrambling to accommodate this new feature. Not everyone has updated but we put together a list of some that have. We’re sure we missed some, so if you notice any glaring omissions drop them in the comments.

Productivity:

Byword ($2.99)

Clear ($2.99)

Corkulous Pro ($1.99)

DocuSign Ink (Free)

iTranslate Voice ($0.99)

Games:

Temple Run (Free)

W.E.L.D.E.R. ($0.99)

Minecraft — Pocket Edition ($6.99)

Tiny Tower (Free)

Asphalt 7: Heat ($0.99)

Touchgrind BMX ($4.99)

Agent Dash ($0.99)

Frontline Commando (Free)

Battle Nations (Free)

Happy Street (Free)

Spell Tower ($1.99)

Bag It! HD ($0.99)

Wild Blood ($6.99)

Touch Hockey 2 (Free)

News/Reading/Notes:

Pocket (Free)

CNN (Free)

Evernote (Free)

New York Times (Free)

Comixology (Free)

Comics (Free)

Instapaper ($3.99)

Reeder ($2.99)

Readability (Free)

Social Networks:

Twitter (Free)

Facebook (Free)

Path (Free)

Flipboard (Free)

Pinterest (Free)

Sports:

*MLB.com At Bat (Free)

Photos:

Skitch (Free)

colour Splash ($0.99)

Brushes 3 (Free)

Halftone ($0.99)

Video Star (Free)

Misc:

Weather 2x ($0.99)

Foodspotting (Free)

Hipmunk Flight & Hotel Search (Free)

How to Cook Everything ($9.99)

Ness Dining Guide (Free)

Word Lens (Free)

*Subscription required

Don’t Miss: The First 15 Apps You Need To Download On Your iPhone 5 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.