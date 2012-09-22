Apps That Work With The iPhone 5's Taller Screen

Apple’s iPhone 5 has a taller screen.

Many developers have been scrambling to accommodate this new feature. Not everyone has updated but we put together a list of some that have. We’re sure we missed some, so if you notice any glaring omissions drop them in the comments.

Productivity:

  • Byword ($2.99)
  • Clear ($2.99)
  • Corkulous Pro ($1.99)
  • DocuSign Ink (Free)
  • iTranslate Voice ($0.99)

Games:

  • Temple Run (Free)
  • W.E.L.D.E.R. ($0.99)
  • Minecraft — Pocket Edition ($6.99)
  • Tiny Tower (Free)
  • Asphalt 7: Heat ($0.99)
  • Touchgrind BMX ($4.99)
  • Agent Dash ($0.99)
  • Frontline Commando (Free)
  • Battle Nations (Free)
  • Happy Street (Free)
  • Spell Tower ($1.99)
  • Bag It! HD ($0.99)
  • Wild Blood ($6.99)
  • Touch Hockey 2 (Free)

News/Reading/Notes:

  • Pocket (Free)
  • CNN (Free)
  • Evernote (Free)
  • New York Times (Free)
  • Comixology (Free)
  • Comics (Free)
  • Instapaper ($3.99)
  • Reeder ($2.99)
  • Readability (Free)

Social Networks: 

  • Twitter (Free)
  • Facebook (Free)
  • Path (Free)
  • Flipboard (Free)
  • Pinterest (Free)

Sports: 

  • *MLB.com At Bat (Free)

Photos:

  • Skitch (Free)
  • colour Splash ($0.99)
  • Brushes 3 (Free)
  • Halftone ($0.99)
  • Video Star (Free)

Misc:

  • Weather 2x ($0.99)
  • Foodspotting (Free)
  • Hipmunk Flight & Hotel Search (Free)
  • How to Cook Everything ($9.99)
  • Ness Dining Guide (Free)
  • Word Lens (Free)

*Subscription required

