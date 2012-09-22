Apps That Work With The iPhone 5's Taller Screen

Apple’s iPhone 5 has a taller screen.
Many developers have been scrambling to accommodate this new feature. Not everyone has updated but we put together a list of some that have. We’re sure we missed some, so if you notice any glaring omissions drop them in the comments.
Productivity:
- Byword ($2.99)
- Clear ($2.99)
- Corkulous Pro ($1.99)
- DocuSign Ink (Free)
- iTranslate Voice ($0.99)
Games:
- Temple Run (Free)
- W.E.L.D.E.R. ($0.99)
- Minecraft — Pocket Edition ($6.99)
- Tiny Tower (Free)
- Asphalt 7: Heat ($0.99)
- Touchgrind BMX ($4.99)
- Agent Dash ($0.99)
- Frontline Commando (Free)
- Battle Nations (Free)
- Happy Street (Free)
- Spell Tower ($1.99)
- Bag It! HD ($0.99)
- Wild Blood ($6.99)
- Touch Hockey 2 (Free)
News/Reading/Notes:
- Pocket (Free)
- CNN (Free)
- Evernote (Free)
- New York Times (Free)
- Comixology (Free)
- Comics (Free)
- Instapaper ($3.99)
- Reeder ($2.99)
- Readability (Free)
Social Networks:
- Twitter (Free)
- Facebook (Free)
- Path (Free)
- Flipboard (Free)
- Pinterest (Free)
Sports:
- *MLB.com At Bat (Free)
Photos:
- Skitch (Free)
- colour Splash ($0.99)
- Brushes 3 (Free)
- Halftone ($0.99)
- Video Star (Free)
Misc:
- Weather 2x ($0.99)
- Foodspotting (Free)
- Hipmunk Flight & Hotel Search (Free)
- How to Cook Everything ($9.99)
- Ness Dining Guide (Free)
- Word Lens (Free)
*Subscription required
