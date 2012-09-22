The First 15 Apps You Need To Download On Your iPhone 5

Photo: AP
Apple’s iPhone 5 launches today!If you were lucky enough to score one, you’ll want to start off your experience right by downloading these 15 awesome apps.
The apps we selected come from across the spectrum and are sure to supercharge your new phone experience.
Apple removed the built-in YouTube app from the iPhone 5.
Luckily, Google has made a stand-alone app and it's great. YouTube for iPhone is quick, smooth, and best of all, fresh.
Now it's easier than ever to keep up with your favourite web videos.
Check out our full walkthrough of the app >
Price: Free
Dropbox is a perfect cloud storage solution when you might not have enough on your actual phone. You can use it to store music, documents, and photos.
If you choose, Dropbox can automatically upload your photos to the cloud. This is nice when you're running of storage or want to back your pictures up to another location.
Dropbox gives you 2 GB of storage for free, but you can earn extra storage by inviting your friends to sign up. There are also a bunch of paid plans.
Price: Free
Think of Evernote as your online notebook for everything.
Evernote lets you store text notes, audio files, photos, web articles, to-do lists, and just about anything else you can think of online. You can then access all your stuff on your PC, the web, or mobile device.
Price: Free
The Weather Channel updated its app just in time for the iPhone 5 launch.
Now the app takes advantage of the larger screen and has been optimised for Apple's new iPhone operating system.
Keep up to date with local weather conditions in your city and beyond. There's also weather-triggered imagery that changes the app background based on your local weather conditions
Price: Free
Instagram is a beautiful way to share your photos with friends and followers. Instagram changed the way we share photos using our mobile phones. The app is fast, fun, and simple.
With Instagram, you snap a photo, add a funky filter and other effects, and upload it to a news feed. Like any other social network, you can follow people to keep track of their photos.
Price: Free
Tweetbot is one of the better Twitter clients we've used.
Tweetbot is packed with a bunch of features such as, support for multiple timelines, the ability to quickly switch between your lists as your main timeline, smart gestures that allow you to use Twitter more efficiently and native Push Notifications.
Price: $2.99
Update your timeline, post a status update, or send a friend a message all through the Facebook app.
Until recently, Facebook was a slow, clunky experience on the iPhone. But the company's latest update is noticeably faster and lets you upload photos almost immediately.
There's still a lot of work to go, but Facebook's newest app is a step in the right direction.
Price: Free
Until very recently we used Apple's mail app as our only source of email. But if you are a Gmail user you will appreciate the app.
Gmail for iPhone is fast, easy to use, and offers a lot more features than Apple's mail. For example, you can manage your different labels, chats, and priority inboxes.
Push notifications hit quickly too. As soon as we receive a new email, our phone buzzes, we love that.
Price: Free
The iPhone 5's larger screen will allow you to read more text at once. Take advantage of that with Kindle.
Kindle lets you to purchase and read books from Amazon's book store. The app is well-designed and robust and offers an excellent interface. We love that your purchased books sync between all your Kindle devices and apps, so you can pick up where you left off.
Price: Free
Spotify is your gateway to millions of songs. Spotify is a streaming music player, which means songs aren't stored directly on your device. This frees up a ton of space that you can use for other things like photos and apps. (Although you can store songs for offline viewing if you want).
Spotify's music library is full of millions of tracks from all the major record labels, so you shouldn't have trouble finding what you need.
Spotify will let you stream music to the desktop for free. But if you want to listen to music offline or take full advantage of its mobile apps, you'll need to subscribe to the service for $10 per month.
Price: Free (Premium subscription is $9.99/month)
The Pitfall! app is inspired by the 1982 classic game. It has been redesigned to work well with the iPhone's touch interface. The endless running game challenges you to survive the wrath of an angry erupting volcano.
See how long you can last.
Price: $0.99
Foodspotting is all about food discovery. The app allows you to find and rate dishes, in addition to restaurants. The app is visual, personal, and social. You can share dishes with your friends and check out what they are spotting as well.
Price: Free
Reeder is an excellent way to keep up with news you care about on the go. Reeder is a RSS client that supports RSS services Fever, Readability and Google Reader.
Reeder also makes it very easy to share interesting articles you find through over 10 services, including Twitter, Facebook, Evernote, Instapaper, and more.
Price: $2.99
With all the awesome photos you're going to take on your shiny new iPhone 5, you'll need an image editor.
That's where Snapseed comes in.
Snapseed is a photo editing app that provides you with a high-quality editing experience on your iPhone at a pretty reasonable price.
Instead of just giving you filters to place over top of a photo, Snapseed lets you adjust tilt, saturation, and even add borders.
Check out our complete walkthrough of Snapseed >
Download it soon: Google just bought Nik Software, the maker of Snapseed, and it's not yet clear what will happen to it.
Price: $4.99
It's easy to get Google Maps back. Keep in mind that this is the web version of Google Maps, not the official release. While the web app doesn't provide the same features as the former Google Maps it is a good fix to get by.
- First, head to Safari.
- Next, type into your browser, 'maps.google.com'.
- Allow Safari to use your location.
- Once the site has loaded, tap the arrow in the bottom middle of the screen.
- Next, tap 'Add to Home Screen'.
- You can name it whatever you like, and you're done.
Check out our full walkthrough of how to get Google Maps back >
