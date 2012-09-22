The First 15 Apps You Need To Download On Your iPhone 5

Dropbox is a perfect cloud storage solution when you might not have enough on your actual phone. You can use it to store music, documents, and photos.

If you choose, Dropbox can automatically upload your photos to the cloud. This is nice when you're running of storage or want to back your pictures up to another location.

Dropbox gives you 2 GB of storage for free, but you can earn extra storage by inviting your friends to sign up. There are also a bunch of paid plans.

Price: Free