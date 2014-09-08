The IPhone 5 Is Still Apple's Most Popular Phone

Tuesday will most likely introduce the iPhone 6, which has been the talk of the town for the past few months. In light of the upcoming upgrade, Localytics decided to look at Apple’s current offerings to determine what the most popular devices are heading into the big conference.

In the study, Localytics examined more than 100 million iPhone and iPad models during the month of August. And their findings were pretty interesting.

Despite the fact most recent Apple phones are the iPhone 5C and 5S, the iPhone 5 is still the most popular phone, with a 27% share of iPhones. The 5S is only behind by a 2% margin. This makes sense since the iPhone 5S has been around for less than year. The iPhone 5 was introduced two years ago, and was on the market for a year.

The iPhone 5C, which received a lot of criticism, makes up only 8% of iPhones, falling behind even the iPhone 4.

When it comes to the popularity of iPads, the 3.5-year-old iPad 2 reigns at 29%. The third- and fourth-generation tablets come in at 13% and 15% respectively, which isn’t too surprising when you consider how overall tablet sales are shrinking. Consumers just don’t have the same need to keep upgrading tablets as they do with their phones.

