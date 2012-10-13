It's Crazy How Much The All-New iPhone Still Annoys Me

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
I love my iPhone. I’ve been an avid iPhone user for just over four years. Even a week with the latest, greatest Windows Phone device couldn’t get me to switch. But as I’ve been exposed to other mobile phones and operating systems I’ve realised that the iPhone is lacking in several areas.
I’ve had my iPhone 5 for three weeks now, and there are some key aspects of the hardware and software that just don’t live up to what I’ve come to expect from Apple.
The idea behind Passbook is great, but the implementation isn't.
There are a lot of companies that are taking advantage of Passbook. But holding tickets and gift cards in electronic form doesn't do much to clean out my wallet. I'm not jumping to pull out my Passbook app everywhere I go, I want to be able to use it more.
I wish that Apple had made Passbook like a better Google Wallet, allowing me to actually pay for items. Apple already has my credit card for iTunes. What's the holdup?
In my experience, my iPhone 5 takes blurry pictures when I use the flash. That's unacceptable.
Users have been reporting a 'purple haze' in photos. Some suspect that this 'purple haze' comes from the sapphire crystal lens used on the camera but Apple says that you're just holding the phone wrong. Whatever. I want the camera to take great pictures no matter how I hold it.
With carriers trying to force users onto limited data plans, smartphones need to connect to Wi-Fi networks without a hitch.
Some users report trouble connecting to Wi-Fi networks. And then there's a Verizon Wireless glitch, where phones used data even when connected to Wi-Fi.
This isn't some casual bug. It can cost users real money.
While some things are starting to show up now in Apple's Maps app, overall, the service is a disaster.
People have complained about missing roads, wrong directions, issues with 3D maps and more.
Apple switching away from Google may eventually give some benefits to consumers. In the meantime, even Apple CEO Tim Cook is recommending users try other maps apps.
If you're looking for relief, check out our full guide to the best alternatives.
This was a promise that Verizon reps were making left and right: 'Once the iPhone goes to LTE, you'll be able to talk and surf at the same time.' Wrong!
Apple opted not to add an additional radio to its CDMA version of the iPhone, leaving Sprint and Verizon customers to resort to having a Wi-Fi connection in order to surf and talk.
Bloomberg broke the news earlier this week that the aluminium Apple used for the iPhone 5 does in fact scratch too easily. Besides annoying consumers, the faulty cover has forced Apple to limit supply until it can resolve the issue.
After having my iPhone 5 for less than 4 hours I already had a few nicks. Almost 3 weeks later, I have nicks and scratches all around the aluminium band and even a few on the back plate.
The Apple Store doesn't sell iPhone 5 cases, and it has almost no other accessories for the new iPhone.
If anyone wants to take advantage of their older speaker docks, car chargers, and other accessories, you'll need to get an adaptor--which may or may not fit, depending on the design--or replace them altogether. Major negative.
The Lightning connector is small and capable, enabling the iPhone to get even smaller. But I'm paying the price.
Just when I had an iPhone cord in every room of my apartment and my office, I have to go out and buy a $29 adaptor or a brand new $19 cord. At least the extra cords are finally shipping.
The iPhone launched with all-you-can-eat data. But that was five years ago, and AT&T and Verizon are pushing limited-data plans.
Tucked deep into settings you can see how much data your phone is consuming, but it's hard to link that data to your monthly usage--the figure carriers use to decide how much to bill you.
Google's data management in Android, by contrast, is amazing.
It shows you exactly how much data you are using at a given time and which apps are using the most data. You can even set a cap for how much data you would like to use in a month.
The new App Store looks better, but it doesn't making finding apps I'm looking for easier.
While the new interface looks pretty, when I search for an app it is extremely annoying to have to swipe through the entire list of search results.
It was much better before when we had a list of easily scanned search terms.
