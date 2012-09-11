Here's A Concept Ad For The iPhone 5 [VIDEO]

The video below has been described as a leaked advertisement for the iPhone 5. It’s actually a “concept” ad created by U.S. based designer Sam Beckett.



It’s on Chinese video site Youku.

It incorporates most of the new features and changes that the leaks to date suggest are coming in the iPhone 5.

UPDATE: When we originally published this, we said it was “possibly (probably?) a fake ad.” The early reader consensus was that it was “definitely fake,” mainly based on the quality and un-Apple-like over-emphasis of tech specs. Our tech editor consensus was “definitely fake–bizarrely so.” (Editor Steve Kovach explains: “Very poor animation quality. And for lengthy promo videos like this apple uses people. Not renders.”)



